Lollapalooza to air over 150 performances across 4-day livestream

Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival is hosting a massive livestreamed event this weekend to mark what would’ve been the 2020 edition of the festival.

From Thursday (July 30) to Sunday (August 2), the festival will stream over 150 performances on YouTube, along with special events curated especially for the weekend.

The festival’s founder, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, will stream a trio of performances, including a tribute to David Bowie and a reunion of the Porno for Pyros project, which formed in the wake of Jane’s Addiction’s initial breakup. The performance will be the band’s first in over 20 years.

Advertisement

Also featured will be a performance by Farrell’s solo project Kind Heaven Orchestra, featuring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Elsewhere across the weekend, the livestream will host original new performances from Kali Uchis, H.E.R., Vic Mensa and more, alongside archived sets by Paul McCartney, The Cure, Arcade Fire, Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tyler, The Creator, Run The Jewels, Metallica and many, many more. See the full line-up below.

Also included in the weekend’s action will be panel discussions with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Public Enemy‘s Chuck D, moderated by Farrell. A full schedule will be released on Wednesday (July 29), and the whole event will be free to stream. Lollapalooza 2020 was cancelled back in June over concerns related to the coronavirus crisis. Advertisement “We wish we could bring Lollapalooza again to Grant Park this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned,” a statement at the time read.