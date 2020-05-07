Lollapalooza to stream Foo Fighters’ classic 2011 headline set

Lollapalooza Festival has announced plans to stream Foo Fighters‘ 2011 headline set – which memorably saw the band facing non-stop torrential rain.

The show, which will be streamed from 8pm PST (12.00AM GMT), comes after the festival streamed The Strokes‘ 2010 set at the Chicago event last Thursday.

This week’s offering provides fans with the chance to watch how Foo Fighters battled through the bad weather, with Dave Grohl telling fans at one point: “I don’t give a fuck if it’s raining tonight!”

Advertisement

At the end of the show, Lollapalooza Founder and Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell also joined the Foos to perform ‘Everlong.’

This comes after Grohl lent his efforts to the star-studded BBC Radio 1-organised cover of Foo Fighters‘ ‘Times Like These’, and admitted he “had to fight back tears” when he first learned about the charity campaign. The performance features the likes of Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Sigrid, Royal Blood and Grohl himself.

He has also been regaling fans with stories from his illustrious career on Instagram, recently recalling the time he was told to “fuck off” by David Bowie.

Grohl has shared numerous tales from his past on both Prince and Pantera with the aim of keeping people entertained during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Last month, Foo Fighters streamed their 2006 Hyde Park gig for fans online.

The band performed at the London park on June 17, 2006 as part of their In Your Honor tour and were supported by the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Motörhead, Angels & Airwaves, and Juliette And The Licks.