Trending:

London Calling! Here’s a look inside The Clash’s brilliant new exhibition

Nick Reilly

Get involved.

A new exhibition celebrating The Clash has arrived in London, and it’s a near-essential pilgrimage for fans of the punk icons across the globe.

Marking the fortieth anniversary of the band’s seminal third album, ‘London Calling’, the exhibition is on at the Museum of London and it’s full of items that played a huge role in writing the band’s name into the annals of music history.

Upon entering, fans will immediately notice Paul Simonon’s broken bass guitar, after he famously smashed the instrument on stage at The Palladium in New York City. The moment went on to become immortalised on the cover of ‘London Calling’.

Other items on display include Joe Strummer’s note book with early lyrics to ‘London Calling’ and Topper Headon’s drum sticks – the only item of Headon’s that remains from this time.

There’s also a welcome nod to our history too: the exhibition displays the work of former NME staff photographer Pennie Smith, who took some of the band’s most recognisable shots.

While our selection of pictures will give you an idea of what to expect, it’s only a small taster of the expansive collection on display at the gallery itself. Get involved.

The Clash: London Calling is at the Museum of London until April 19 2020.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 13

Mick’s Gibson ES-295

A 1950s GIBSON ES-295 guitar used by Mick Jones during recording of the 1979 The Clash album London Calling

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Museum of London
This is an image 2 of 13

Paul’s bass!

Paul Simonon's iconic smashed Fender Precision Bass

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 13

The look…

A white shirt worn by Mick Jones and leather hacket worn by Paul Simonon.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 13

Joe’s guitar…

White 1959 Fender Esquire with a prominent black stripe, used by Joe Strummer

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Museum of London
This is an image 5 of 13

London Calling: The lyrics

An early tracklisting for London Calling

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 13

Topper’s Boppers!

Topper’s Boppers drum sticks

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 13

Lost In The Supermarket

A lyric fragment in Joe Strummer's hand for the song ‘Lost In The Supermarket’,

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Pennie Smith
This is an image 8 of 13

London Calling!

The Clash at the London Calling video shoot

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Pennie Smith
This is an image 9 of 13

Recording time…

The Clash outside Wessex Studios during the recording of London Calling

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Museum of London
This is an image 10 of 13

London Calling – the artwork

Ray Lowry's iconic artwork for 'London Calling'

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 13

Got your ticket?

A ticket from The Clash's legendary show in New York on 20th September 1979.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 13

Paul Simonon’s designs

Paul Simonon's designs for stage wear

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Museum of London
This is an image 13 of 13

Ray Lowry’s sketch book

Ray Lowry's sketch book from The Clash tour