London Calling! Here’s a look inside The Clash’s brilliant new exhibition

A new exhibition celebrating The Clash has arrived in London, and it’s a near-essential pilgrimage for fans of the punk icons across the globe.
Marking the fortieth anniversary of the band’s seminal third album, ‘London Calling’, the exhibition is on at the Museum of London and it’s full of items that played a huge role in writing the band’s name into the annals of music history.
Upon entering, fans will immediately notice Paul Simonon’s broken bass guitar, after he famously smashed the instrument on stage at The Palladium in New York City. The moment went on to become immortalised on the cover of ‘London Calling’.
Other items on display include Joe Strummer’s note book with early lyrics to ‘London Calling’ and Topper Headon’s drum sticks – the only item of Headon’s that remains from this time.
There’s also a welcome nod to our history too: the exhibition displays the work of former NME staff photographer Pennie Smith, who took some of the band’s most recognisable shots.
While our selection of pictures will give you an idea of what to expect, it’s only a small taster of the expansive collection on display at the gallery itself. Get involved.
The Clash: London Calling is at the Museum of London until April 19 2020.
Mick’s Gibson ES-295
A 1950s GIBSON ES-295 guitar used by Mick Jones during recording of the 1979 The Clash album London Calling
Paul’s bass!
Paul Simonon's iconic smashed Fender Precision Bass
The look…
A white shirt worn by Mick Jones and leather hacket worn by Paul Simonon.
Joe’s guitar…
White 1959 Fender Esquire with a prominent black stripe, used by Joe Strummer
London Calling: The lyrics
An early tracklisting for London Calling
Topper’s Boppers!
Topper’s Boppers drum sticks
Lost In The Supermarket
A lyric fragment in Joe Strummer's hand for the song ‘Lost In The Supermarket’,
London Calling!
The Clash at the London Calling video shoot
Recording time…
The Clash outside Wessex Studios during the recording of London Calling
London Calling – the artwork
Ray Lowry's iconic artwork for 'London Calling'
Got your ticket?
A ticket from The Clash's legendary show in New York on 20th September 1979.
Paul Simonon’s designs
Paul Simonon's designs for stage wear
Ray Lowry’s sketch book
Ray Lowry's sketch book from The Clash tour