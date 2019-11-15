London Calling! Here’s a look inside The Clash’s brilliant new exhibition

Get involved.

A new exhibition celebrating The Clash has arrived in London, and it’s a near-essential pilgrimage for fans of the punk icons across the globe.

Marking the fortieth anniversary of the band’s seminal third album, ‘London Calling’, the exhibition is on at the Museum of London and it’s full of items that played a huge role in writing the band’s name into the annals of music history.

Upon entering, fans will immediately notice Paul Simonon’s broken bass guitar, after he famously smashed the instrument on stage at The Palladium in New York City. The moment went on to become immortalised on the cover of ‘London Calling’.

Other items on display include Joe Strummer’s note book with early lyrics to ‘London Calling’ and Topper Headon’s drum sticks – the only item of Headon’s that remains from this time.

There’s also a welcome nod to our history too: the exhibition displays the work of former NME staff photographer Pennie Smith, who took some of the band’s most recognisable shots.

While our selection of pictures will give you an idea of what to expect, it's only a small taster of the expansive collection on display at the gallery itself.

The Clash: London Calling is at the Museum of London until April 19 2020.