London Calling returns to Soho for second year as part of the 2024 International Live Music Conference

London Calling is set to return to Soho for the second year running as part of the 2024 International Live Music Conference in partnership with NME.

The showcase of unsigned music launched in the capital last year, with the likes of L’objectif, Demob Happy, Swim School and Delaporte taking to the stage across four intimate Soho venues.

Additionally, the ILMC hosted talks, workshops, mentor sessions, special events and more during the annual gathering of professionals involved in the global touring, festival and live entertainment industries.

Now, it has been confirmed that the London Calling showcase will be held in Soho once again on Wednesday, February 28.

The 2024 edition is due to bring 18 emerging artists to five stages across Soho: The 100 Club, 21 Soho, The Lower Third, Phoenix Arts Club and The Spice Of Life. Per a press release, the participating acts will “perform in front of a potentially career-changing crowd”.

London Calling has already announced the first six names: MAVICA, The New Eves, freekind, b1n0, Lala Hayden and Forgetting The Future. Check out the post below.

London Calling, ILMC's central London showcase, returns for #ILMC36 on Wednesday, 28 February ☎️ 🧑‍🚀 Delegates will be able to access the shows for free by showing their pass on a first-come, first-serve basis. 🔗: https://t.co/xpuSJHppqX pic.twitter.com/n4RU3nZg6m — ILMC (@ILMC) January 18, 2024

ILMC delegate pass holders will be able to access the shows for free by showing their pass, with entry being permitted on a first come, first served basis. Alternatively, a range of ticket options are available to buy here.

Tickets for The 100 Club and The Lower Third go on sale on Wednesday, February 7.

NME acts as a media partner of the 2024 ILMC alongside the Music Venue Trust (MVT), Mad Cool Festival, Ticketmaster and more.

The ILMC, which began in 1989, describes itself as “the first-ever dedicated gathering of leading figures involved in the world’s concert industry, many of whom had only ever spoken on the phone”.

A description adds: “It swiftly grew to become the most respected meeting place for live music professionals in the world.

“The ILMC has provided not just a discussion forum that has led to tangible change and evolution within the industry, but an essential opportunity for colleagues to meet, do business and most of all, have fun!”