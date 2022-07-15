London club Printworks is set to close

London nightclub and venue Printworks is set to close.

It comes after Southwark Council approved plans to turn the venue into an office block earlier this week.

Plans for the development were first submitted in October 2021 and led to a change.org petition being launched which collected over 10,000 signatures.

“During a time where more people are working from home than ever before, the last thing that is needed is more office space,” argued the petition’s author, Will Gooddy.

“Reports have revealed London has lost almost a quarter of its nightclubs since the pandemic started. Industry bosses fear London risks losing its reputation as one of the world’s premier clubbing capitals.”

In their recommendation, councillors noted the success of the 6,000-capacity venue, which opened in 2017, but also said that the use of the former newspaper printing facility was always temporary, with the plan for redevelopment long in the works, reports Southwark News.

The replacement for Printworks will consist of a three-part building ranging from five to seven stories, featuring a mix of offices and retail, as part of a larger Canada Water redevelopment “master plan.”

British Land’s project lead David Walters told Mixmag: “Printworks is critical to this masterplan. It alone will provide space for around 3,000 jobs. It will provide shops and restaurants alongside the new public park. It provides important bus infrastructure for Transport for London.”

Over the years the venue has played host to the likes of Aphex Twin, The Chemical Brothers and Bicep.

Meanwhile, Broadwick Live, the group behind Printworks, The Drumsheds and Depot at Mayfield, recently announced plans for a new open-air events space in London.

Located within Silvertown Quays on the bank of the River Thames, Dockyards spans over 400,000 sq ft.