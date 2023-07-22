London Grammar and CamelPhat team up on new track ‘Higher’

London Grammar have teamed up with CamelPhat on a new track called ‘Higher’ – check it out below.

The track is taken from a new remix collection that London Grammar was released yesterday (July 21).

Discussing the release, vocalist Hannah Reid said: “All three of us grew up listening to electronic music. I remember buying CDs from a vending machine at Fabric. When me Dan and Dot first met we bonded over so much music – from the most obscure to the most commercial electronic sounds.

“Remixes from electronic artists have formed a huge part of our career and success as a band. They’ve influenced our live shows and taken us into a different space. This collection is a celebration of all the above. We are forever grateful for the impact electronic music has had on our career.”

Of ‘Higher’, she added: Speaking of the collaboration, Hannah Reid of London Grammar said: “I had so much fun working with CamelPhat on this new song.

“It was such a great experience. Not only are they the kindest people on the dance scene- they are also the most talented.”

The collection follows the band’s ‘California Soil’ LP from 2021. Listen to ‘Higher’ below.

Speaking to NME last year, London Grammar teased that the follow-up to the acclaimed Number One album ‘California Soil‘ would be “deep” and “their best yet”.

The band confirmed to NME that they had been hard at work in writing their next LP, with guitarist Dan Rothman describing it as “a living organism”.

“I think the fourth album is actually the best one yet,” said Reid. “We’re lucky in the sense that between the three of us the sound just kind fo evolves. It’s not something we think about too much. We’re just playing new music together and it has grown.”