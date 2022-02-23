London Grammar announce Crystal Palace show at South Facing Festival

London Grammar have announced details of a new London show as part of this year’s South Facing Festival.

The band will perform at the Crystal Palace Bowl amphitheatre in Crystal Palace Park on July 29, with support coming from George Fitzgerald and Tora-I + Oklou (DJ set).

The show is part of the open-air concert series which began last year, and will this year run from July 29 to August 21.

Tickets for London Grammar’s show go on general sale at 11am on Monday (February 28) and can be purchased here.

Jungle will also headline at South Facing Festival, with the band set to play on July 30. Further acts for the remaining dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year Dizzee Rascal, Supergrass and The Streets were among the event’s performers.

London Grammar recently revealed to NME that work is progressing well on their upcoming fourth album, and that it’s set to be their “best one yet”.

“I think the fourth album is actually the best one yet,” singer Hannah Reid said. “We’re lucky in the sense that between the three of us the sound just kind fo evolves. It’s not something we think about too much. We’re just playing new music together and it has grown.”

On the lyrical subject of the new material, Reid added: “I just wouldn’t even know where to begin. A lot of deep, philosophical questions about life, relationships and love.”

The Nottingham trio are also supporting Coldplay at their Wembley Stadium shows in August and are set to appear at this year’s Mad Cool Festival in July.