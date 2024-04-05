London Grammar announce new album ‘The Greatest Love’ with hypnotic lead single ‘House’

London Grammar have shared details of a new album titled ‘The Greatest Love’ – check out the enchanting lead single ‘House’ below.

Announced today (April 5), the new release will mark the fourth studio album to be shared by the British trio, and the follow-up to the critically acclaimed ‘Californian Soil’, which arrived back in 2021 and earned the band their second BRIT nomination.

Set for release in September via Ministry of Sound, the album comes over a decade since the group – comprising Hannah Reid, Dot Major and Dan Rothman – first entered the industry, and “will see them celebrate a new chapter as they leave their past behind them and hone in on a newfound sense of freedom” according to a press release.

News of the new LP also arrives with the first preview of the trio’s new material, as they share the lead single ‘House’.

Arriving with a dizzying music video showing all aspects of human emotion, the track starts with frontwoman Reid delivering the uncompromising lyric: “This is my place, my house, my rules” – a powerful line which returns in the hypnotic chorus.

“‘House’ is about drawing boundaries around yourself,” said the vocalist about the inspiration behind the new single. “When I hit my thirties, my mindset shifted, and I no longer felt like a victim of anything – it all felt within my power. I thought, making music should be fun, and we’re gonna make that happen.”

The exact release date of the new album has not yet been confirmed, nor has any further details about the tracklist. However, the LP is available for pre-order now and can be found here.

The announcement of London Grammar’s new direction in ‘The Greatest Love’ arrives following the band embarking on their biggest UK tour to date in 2021, and ahead of some huge festival slots lined up for later this year including a headline slot at Latitude Festival, and a milestone performance at Glastonbury 2024.

The shows also come off the heels of the group headlining All Points East and performing to over 700,000 fans on Coldplay’s recent stadium tour. Visit here for a list of all their upcoming shows and to buy tickets.

In other London Grammar news, last summer they teamed up with CamelPhat on a track called ‘Higher’, while 2023 also saw Major launch a solo career.

Speaking to NME last April, Major teased that London Grammar were “definitely getting there” with their next project. “We’re all really excited, because it’s been a little while – as it always is with us,” he explained.

This coincided with comments shared by Rothman in July 2022, when he told NME that the band had “been working on” their fourth album throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, London Grammar previously said in an interview with NME that their next LP could be their “best one yet”. At the time, Reid said it would contain “a lot of deep, philosophical questions about life, relationships and love”.