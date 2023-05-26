London Grammar announce new remix collection

London Grammar have announced a new remix collection, which is also set to feature brand new music from the trio.

‘London Grammar – The Remixes’ is a 16-track collection and will be released on July 21 via Ministry Of Sound. It follows the band’s ‘California Soil’ LP from 2021.

Alongside reworks of the band’s tracks from the likes of Jamie Jones and Joris Voorn, it will also feature brand new music from the trio in collaboration with CamelPhat and SebastiAn.

Discussing the release, vocalist Hannah Reid said: “All three of us grew up listening to electronic music. I remember buying CDs from a vending machine at Fabric. When me Dan and Dot first met we bonded over so much music – from the most obscure to the most commercial electronic sounds.

“Remixes from electronic artists have formed a huge part of our career and success as a band. They’ve influenced our live shows and taken us into a different space. This collection is a celebration of all the above. We are forever grateful for the impact electronic music has had on our career.”

The series is being launched with a remix of ‘Baby It’s You’ by the band’s own Dot Major, which you can hear below.

Speaking to NME last year, London Grammar teased that the follow-up to the acclaimed Number One album ‘California Soil‘ would be “deep” and “their best yet”.

Major also recently launched his solo career, teaming up with Alex Metric for their collaboration ‘See This Through’.

The musician and electronic producer first announced his new solo venture back in January before launching with the “twisted” debut solo single ‘Bear‘ and penning the massive song ‘Hideaway’ for NME’s recent C23 mixtape.