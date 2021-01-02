London Grammar announce new single ‘Lose Your Head’

London Grammar have announced they’ll release a new single called ‘Lose Your Head’ next week.

The band, who are gearing up to release their new album ‘Californian Soil’ on February 12, 2021, shared two new songs last year – ‘Baby It’s You’ and the album’s title track.

In a tweet posted yesterday (January 1), London Grammar shared a brief clip of what appears to be the singer Hannah Reid standing on a ship’s mast, complete with sea sounds.

“New year, new music, new video,” London Grammar captioned the tweet. “Lose Your Head is out on Monday.”

New year, new music, new video. Lose Your Head is out on Monday. pic.twitter.com/cCoOTqORTJ — London Grammar (@londongrammar) January 1, 2021

The announcement follows a recent teaser from the band in which they shared a photo of a page of lyrics laying on top of a recording studio mixing desk.

Some of the lyrics in the photo include the lines: “Are you happy now?/Are you one in a million/Are you happy now?/Healing all my shame.”

In October the band shared full details of ‘Californian Soil’, including the tracklist and artwork.

Reid said in a statement about the record that it was about her “gaining possession” of her own life.

“Misogyny is primitive,” Reid said, “which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing.

“This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, ‘Why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?’”

Last year, London Grammar shared a live performance of single ‘Baby It’s You’ during an appearance on Later… With Jools Holland.