London Grammar announce November UK tour

London Grammar have announced a set of UK tour dates for November.

The trio will tour in support of their upcoming new album ‘Californian Soil’, which is set to be released on April 9 on Ministry Of Sound.

London Grammar have announced their November tour dates this morning (February 24), saying in a statement that “it feels more special than ever that soon we can see our incredible fans again”.

Advertisement

The band will make stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London on the tour, which will culminate with their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 13.

Today we can finally announce our UK tour dates and it feels more special than ever that soon we can see our incredible fans again. Pre-order Californian Soil from our official store by 3pm on Monday, March 1st for first access to the ticket pre-sale. https://t.co/5zw81xT9tH pic.twitter.com/4QRfv5sZe5 — London Grammar (@londongrammar) February 24, 2021

Fans who pre-order ‘Californian Soil’ from here will be able to access the pre-sale for tour tickets on March 2, before general sale begins on March 5 at 10am.

You can see London Grammar’s November touring itinerary below.

November 2021

5 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

9 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

13 – Alexandra Palace, London

London Grammar have shared three songs from the ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ follow-up so far: ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose Your Head’ and its title track.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read, London Grammar’s Hannah Reid discussed her experiences of music industry misogyny.

Reid recalled how, in one instance, she was not allowed backstage at one of her own gigs, with her protests leading a security guard to label her “a formidable young woman”.

“I was just like, ‘For fucks sake’. If I was fucking Chris Martin, he would not be called a formidable young man,” she told NME. “To me that’s just code for ‘bitch’.”