London Grammar are set to score their second UK Number One album this week, with their latest record currently outselling the rest of the UK’s Top Five albums combined.

‘Californian Soil’, the Nottingham-formed band’s follow-up to 2017’s ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing‘ was released on Friday (April 16), and the three-piece are already well on their way to landing their second consecutive Number One album in the UK.

According to The Official Charts Company (OCC), ‘Californian Soil’ has notched up the most physical and download sales over the past weekend to build up a lead of over the current Number Two album, AJ Tracey‘s ‘Flu Game‘.

The OCC added that London Grammar are currently outperforming the rest of the Top Five albums combined, including records by the likes of The Offspring, Imelda May and Greta Van Fleet. The final chart will be announced this Friday (April 23).

In a four-star review of ‘Californian Soil’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “While previous album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ was a sombre affair, a new energy saturates ‘Californian Soil’. Fizzing with club sounds and filled with bright lyricism, London Grammar are more confident, and more fun, than they’ve ever been.”

Earlier this month, London Grammar‘s Hannah Reid revealed she nearly quit music a couple of years ago due to its “sexist and exploitative” nature.

Speaking in a new interview, the frontwoman explained that there was a point when she felt like she “wasn’t cut out” for the industry but that working on the band’s new album, ‘Californian Soil’, helped her regain her confidence.

Meanwhile, London Grammar have performed their new album, ‘Californian Soil‘, in full live from Alexandra Palace.

The trio of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dot Major debuted their third album in tracklist order from the iconic north London venue yesterday (April 18).