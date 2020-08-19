London Grammar are set to release their new song ‘Baby It’s You’ today

London Grammar are set to return today (August 19) to release their new song ‘Baby It’s You’.

The three-piece first teased their comeback earlier this week (August 17) by posting a new band photograph on Instagram and writing “nothing else matters”.

London Grammar look set to release their first new music since their 2019 collaboration with Flume later today. Posting on Instagram again yesterday (August 18), the trio shared a short clip of a fire burning which appears to be taken from an upcoming music video.

Captioning the teaser clip, the band wrote: “Baby It’s You. Out tomorrow.”

The band last released an album in 2017 with ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’, the follow-up to their 2013 debut ‘If You Wait’.

In a four-star review of ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’, NME wrote: “‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ doesn’t try to sit on the fence. The trio have mostly been working with Paul Epworth and Greg Kurstin – producers for Adele – and they’ve polished London Grammar’s already glossy trip-hop up to a mirror-like sheen, more willing to take risks.

“They’re not exactly expected to diss Cameron in a thunderous, anti-Brexit attack, but they could still say more, or go beyond a default of singing about the complex ups and downs of relationships.

“Still, that doesn’t stop ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ from being an undisputed raising of the game. There are ballsy moments – they just happen to be coated in the trio’s signature icy cool.”