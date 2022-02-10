London Grammar say their “deep” next album “is actually the best one yet”

London Grammar have revealed that work is progressing well on their upcoming fourth album, and that it’s set to be their “best one yet”. Watch our full video interview with the band above.

The Nottingham-formed trio were speaking to NME on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022, where they were nominated for Group Of The Year alongside the likes of Coldplay, Little Mix, D-Block Europe and the winners Wolf Alice.

“It feels very surreal after two years to now be putting on a dress and a suit and stuff,” said singer Hannah Reid, before bandmate Dot Major added: “Wolf Alice have been here with us a few times. They’re such an amazing band who have had such an amazing year and an amazing album as well.”

Asked about why their acclaimed third Number One album ‘Californian Soil’ had made such an impact over the last year, Reid replied: “I think that all three of us just explored the sound into different directions. I hope it’s just the emotion. I hope that’s always the priority. That’s what our fans seem to connect with.”

The band also confirmed to NME that they had been hard at work in writing their next LP, with guitarist Dan Rothman describing it as “a living organism”.

“I think the fourth album is actually the best one yet,” said Reid. “We’re lucky in the sense that between the three of us the sound just kind fo evolves. It’s not something we think about too much. We’re just playing new music together and it has grown.”

On the lyrical subject of the new material, Reid said: “I just wouldn’t even know where to begin. A lot of deep, philosophical questions about life, relationships and love.”

Watch our full video interview above, where the band also discuss their upcoming tour with Coldplay, summer plans, and how they’d all be setting out on very different nights out after the BRITs.

Check back at NME for more interviews and more from the BRITs 2022.