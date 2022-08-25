London Grammar cover Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour

London Grammar have covered Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour.

The band took to Instagram to share their acoustic cover of Coldplay’s ‘Don’t Panic’ along with a message thanking the band for asking them to support them on tour recently.

“Beautiful world, beautiful summer. Thank you @coldplay for letting us tag along on the most beautiful, surreal ride.”

Check out the cover here.

Following their six sold-out Wembley gigs this month, Coldplay have added several new UK and European gigs in 2023 to their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

Tickets for the gigs will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday August 25, and you can get yours here.

MAY 2023

17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE 2023

1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25 – Milan, San Siro

26 – Milan, San Siro

JULY 2023

1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

5 – Copenhagen, Parken

6 – Copenhagen, Parken

8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

Reviewing one of Coldplay’s recent Wembley gigs, NME said: “It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too. ‘Thank you for coming. These days, it’s so difficult to get to see a show,’ Chris notes appreciatively at one point. ‘Thank you for coming and restoring our faith in humanity; for being peaceful and singing together.’ The roars in response indicate that the feeling is mutual.”