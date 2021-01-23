London Grammar drop CamelPhat remix of ‘Lose Your Head’

London Grammar have shared CamelPhat‘s remix of their latest single, ‘Lose Your Head’.

The huge @CamelPhat remix of Lose Your Head is out today! ⚡⚡⚡ ✨ https://t.co/58GojpWh7k pic.twitter.com/Ij8cew95Pq — London Grammar (@londongrammar) January 22, 2021

Where the original version of ‘Lose Your Head’ is a sensual, empowering track of euphoric feminine power delivered by vocalist Hannah Reid, the CamelPhat remix sharpens up the song’s message of toxicity in relationships with the production duo’s signature house style and brighter, pulsing rhythms.

Advertisement

Listen to the CamelPhat remix of ‘Lose Your Head’ below:

London Grammar dropped the original version of ‘Lose Your Head’ earlier this month, after teasing the new song on their social media accounts in December.

Today’s track (January 23) followed on from ‘Baby It’s You’ and the title track of their upcoming album.

The band intend on releasing their hotly anticipated third studio album, ‘Californian Soil’, on April 9. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ had its release pushed back from February 12.

In a statement about the new album, Reid said it was about her “gaining possession” of her own life.

Advertisement

“Misogyny is primitive,” Reid said, “which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing.

“You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, ‘Why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?’”