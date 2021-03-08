London Grammar launch new International Women’s Day t-shirt for charity

London Grammar‘s Hannah Reid has designed a new t-shirt celebrating International Women’s Day.

Sharing a link to the t-shirt on Twitter, she said that all sales profits will go to Care International UK, who she describes as “an amazing women’s charity working to save lives and achieve equal rights and opportunities.

As well as a picture of herself wearing the shirt, which features the words ‘Formidable Young Woman’ and the band’s logo, Reid shared a screenshot from a recent interview she gave with NME.

For #InternationalWomensDay I wanted to launch this new tee with 100% of the profits going to @CareIntUK – an amazing women’s charity working to save lives and achieve equal rights and opportunities. Love to all the formidable young women out there. 💛 https://t.co/05IIf2Jyrv pic.twitter.com/1KiXRufbfo — London Grammar (@londongrammar) March 8, 2021

Taken from last month’s Big Read, it sees Reid recalling a confrontation with a security guard at a festival who didn’t let her backstage to her own show, not believing she was in the band, and who then called her ‘a formidable young woman’, the words printed on the new t-shirt.

“I was just like, ‘For Fucks sake’. If I was fucking Chris Martin, he would not be called a formidable young man,” she told NME. “To me that’s just code for ‘bitch’.”.

Reflecting elsewhere in the interview on how her protests have been received, Reid said: “If I’m strong-minded, I’m being really ‘difficult’ or I’m being a ‘bitch’, whereas for the boys they’ve just got ‘integrity’ over what they do.

“It can be a really, really tiny thing – but if you have it every day, and it becomes a thousand moments, it can actually change who you are… You can’t let it go when it’s happening all the time.”

A number of figures in the entertainment industry have posted messages to mark International Women’s Day 2021, including Little Mix, Christine And The Queens, Rita Ora, The Staves and more.

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson also shared an ‘Every Day Is International Women’s Day’ playlist, with picks ranging from St Vincent and Little Simz to Grimes and Arlo Parks.