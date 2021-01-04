Listen to London Grammar’s heavenly and “empowering” new single ‘Lose Your Head’

London Grammar have shared the latest single from their anticipated third album ‘Californian Soil’. Check out the epic video for ‘Lose Your Head’ below.

The third single from their new album, following ‘Baby It’s You‘ and the title track, ‘Lose Your Head’ continues to carry the thread of Balearic energy and elegiac sounds that marks their new material. Produced by acclaimed dance producer George Fitzgerald, the track comes with a message of “femininity and power” from singer Hannah Reid.

“’Lose Your Head’ is about power and control in relationships,” she said of the song. “The lyrics are quite dark, but I wanted to show the song in an upbeat way.”

The track also comes with a cinematic video, directed by Zhang + Knight (famed for videos from the likes Sigrid and Ghostpoet), which sees Reid finding her way through a tumultuous dreamscape.

The trio will release ‘Californian Soil’ on February 12. In October, they announced full details of the record, including the tracklist and artwork. In a statement about the record, Reid said it was about her “gaining possession” of her own life.

“Misogyny is primitive,” Reid said, “which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing.

She added: “This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, ‘Why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?’”

Their last album, ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing‘, came out in 2017.