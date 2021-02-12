Listen to Glass Animals’ remix of London Grammar’s ‘Lose Your Head’

London Grammar have shared a new remix of their recent single ‘Lose Your Head’ by Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley – you can hear the reworking below.

Originally released in January, ‘Lose Your Head’ will feature on the trio’s upcoming third album ‘Californian Soil’, which is set for release on April 9.

Speaking about ‘Lose Your Head’, London Grammar singer Hannah Reid said: “‘Lose Your Head’ is about power and control in relationships. The lyrics are quite dark, but I wanted to show the song in an upbeat way”.

Advertisement

The ‘Dave Glass Animals’ remix of ‘Lose Your Head’ has been released today (February 12) via Ministry of Sound, and you can hear it below.

The Glass Animals remix follows on from CamelPhat’s reworking of ‘Lose Your Head’ which arrived last month.

London Grammar have shared three songs from the ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ follow-up so far: ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose Your Head’ and its title track.

You can see the tracklist for London Grammar’s forthcoming new album ‘Californian Soil’ below.

Intro Californian Soil Missing Lose Your Head Lord It’s A Feeling How Does It Feel Baby It’s You Call Your Friends All My Love Talking I Need The Night America

Advertisement

London Grammar covered Christine & The Queens’ ‘Tilted’ last month during a live radio session.