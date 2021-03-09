Listen to London Grammar’s pop-leaning new single ‘How Does It Feel’

London Grammar have shared a new song called ‘How Does It Feel’ – you can listen to it below.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World tonight (March 9), the track is the latest preview of the trio’s forthcoming third album ‘Californian Soil’, which arrives on April 9.

“I’ve always loved pop music. Some of my favourite writers and singers are female, many who are younger than me but who are absolutely smashing the pop world with amazing songs,” frontwoman Hannah Reid explained.

“This song started off as an experiment, and ended up being one of my favourites on the record. Along with our alternative side, this creates a light and shade on our album that I’ve always wanted to achieve.”

‘How Does It Feel’ was co-produced by BRIT Award-winning writer/producer Steve Mac, who has previously worked with the likes of Years & Years, Chvrches, Little Mix and Zara Larsson.

London Grammar have previously shared ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose Your Head’ and the title track from ‘Californian Soil’, which follows 2017’s ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’.

This November, the band will embark on a UK tour including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace. See the full schedule below.

5 – O2 Academy, Birmingham6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow9 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester13 – Alexandra Palace, London

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature last month, Reid discussed her experiences of misogyny within the music industry.