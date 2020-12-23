London Grammar have teased a brand new song on their social media accounts with a photo from the studio.

The band have released two songs so far this year – ‘Baby It’s You’ and ‘Californian Soil’.

In a tweet posted yesterday (December 22), London Grammar shared a photo of a page of lyrics laying on top of a recording studio mixing desk. “Gone are the shadows and the past,” they captioned the post.

Some of the lyrics in the photo include the lines: “Are you happy now?/ Are you one in a million/ Are you happy now?/ Healing all my shame.” See the photo below now.

Gone are the shadows and the past pic.twitter.com/uEa6D1KUhJ — London Grammar (@londongrammar) December 22, 2020

The group are set to release their new album ‘Californian Soil’ on February 12, 2021. In October, they announced full details of the record, including the tracklist and artwork.

In a statement about the record, singer Hannah Reid said it was about her “gaining possession” of her own life.

“Misogyny is primitive,” Reid said, “which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing.

“This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, ‘Why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?’”

Earlier this year, London Grammar shared a live performance of single ‘Baby It’s You’ during their appearance on Later… With Jools Holland.