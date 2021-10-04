London Independent Label Market returns for winter 2021

Independent Label Market is returning to London this winter to round off its 10th anniversary celebrations.

Started at Soho’s Berwick Street market in 2011, ILM has hosted 70 events all over the world and has partnered with more than 600 independent record labels throughout the UK as well as in Paris, Berlin, Rome, LA, Toronto, New York, LA and elsewhere.

The 2021 ILM winter event will take place on November 27 at London’s Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, hosting a celebration of music and vinyl culture plus DJ sets throughout the day as well as an after party at Spiritland.

Labels and partners taking part include 4AD, Bella Union, Distiller, Far Out, Late Night Tales, Cherry Red, Sad Club, Fierce Panda, Memphis Industries, Erased Tapes, Partisan, Transgressive, Gare du Nord, and many more – see the full list below.

ILM is also teaming up with Dice and London Brewers Market to offer a 10 per cent discount on all drinks at the London Brewers’ Market throughout the event, sign up here in advance. In 2021, the ILM Mentoring Scheme is working with new mentee, a young women-led indie label, Sad Club Records.

The winter event follows two that ILM put on in July – the Summer Market in Kings Cross and the ILM Carnaby Street Takeover as part of Soho Music Month.

2021 is not over yet … and nor is our 10th Anniversary!

We're thrilled to come back to @CoalDropsYard for our annual #ILMLONDON winter market 🎄 and to announce our debut in Manchester with @Tim_Burgess 's Vinyl Adventures!🤩 pic.twitter.com/V4ZmKuDJuS — Indie Label Market (@IndieLabelMkt) October 4, 2021

See the first list of labels and partners announced for ILM winter market 2021 below:

42’s

4AD

AD93

Airbag

Africa Seven

Analogue Trash

Apron

Band On The Wall

BBE

Be With

Bella Union

Biophon

Black Beacon Sound

BLBX

Blitzcat

Breakdown Press

Brownswood

Castles In Space

Cherry Red

Claptrap

Claremont 56

Cold Bow

Distiller

Drag City, Inc.

Dynamite Cuts

Earth

East London Printmakers

Erased Tapes

Far Out

Fierce Panda

Fire

First Word

Forever Living Original

Full Time Hobby

Gare du Nord

Happy Robots

Hassle

Hospital

Kit

Late Night Tales

Leng

LEX

Memphis Industries

Menace

Mexican Summer

Mukatsuku

Mute

Nothing Fancy

Non-Classical

None More

On The Corner

One Little Independent

Partisan

PIAS

Polarface

PRAH

SA Recordings

Sad Club

Scratchy

Secretly

Skep Wax

Slowfoot

Sonic Cathedral

Spacetalk

Speedy Wunderground

Spiritmuse

The Get Down

Transgressive

untitled (recs)

Velocity Press

Vintage League Music

ILM has also announced its first ever market in Manchester on December 5 as part of Tim Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair. The festive time event will see stalls, live performances, interviews and talks taking place across the city.

Record shops involved in the festivities include Piccadilly Records, Mars Tapes, Vinyl Resting Place, Clampdown Records, Eastern Bloc Records Vinyl Revival, and Wax and Beans in Bury.

“We’d been wanting to come to Manchester for a long time and for one reason or another had never quite found the right time or place to make it happen,” ILM co-founder Joe Daniel said.

“When Tim asked us to be part of Vinyl Adventures we leapt at the chance, it’s a perfect fit…and of course, we’ve had great fun in the past hosting O Genesis Recordings at our London Market. We’ve got a super exciting bunch of labels on board already and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Independent Label Market Manchester will take place at The Royal Exchange, St Ann’s Square, on December 5 from 12-6pm.