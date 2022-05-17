London Independent Market announces dates and line-up for summer event

Indie Lable Market: London has shared dates for its summer event – view the full line-up details below.
Started at Soho’s Berwick Street market in 2011, ILM has hosted 70 events all over the world and has partnered with more than 600 independent record labels throughout the UK as well as in Paris, Berlin, Rome, LA, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.
This year’s market will take place at Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross on July 16, with labels including [PIAS], 4AD, BBE, Bella Union, Big Dada, Brownswood, Dirty Hit, Erased Tapes, Ghostly, Heavenly, Rough Trade and many more set to attend.
For the first time this year, ILM will be introducing stalls from artists and makers including Colourbox Studio, Dan Jamieson, East London Printmakers, Hand Jazz and Kam Creates.
London Brewers’ Market is also set to return, with independent brewers Grain Cider, Brick Brewery, Five Points Brewing Co, Friendship Adventure, Gosnells Mead, London Beer Lab, Old Street Brewery, Standard Brew Co and more.
The celebratory event will be soundtracked by ILM curated DJ sets and a special after party at Spiritland will follow.
Full Indie Label: London line-up:
[PIAS]
4AD
ATA
AD 93
Airbag
Apron
BBE Music
Blitzcat
Because
Bella Union
Big Dada
Brace Yourself
Brownswood
Burning Witches
Cherry Red
Chess Club
Clap Trap
Clay Pipe
Cold Blow
Counter Intuitive
Dead Oceans
Dirty Hit
Do Your Best
Drag City
Dynamite Cuts
Earth
Erased Tapes
Everything Sucks
Far Out
Fat Possum
Fika
Fire
First Word
Gare du Nord
Ghostly
Hand In Hive
Heavenly
Independent Musicians Collective
Jagjaguwar
Kit
Late Night Tales
LTR
London Recordings
Matador
Material Music
Mexican Summer
Mukatsuku
Mute
Music Declares Emergency
Neolithic
Ninja Tune
Numero Group
nonclassical
OTOROKU
Partisan
Precious Recordings of London
Psyché Tropes
Riddim Chango
Rough Trade
SA Recording
Sad Club
Secretly Canadian
Scratchy
Skep Wax
Slowdance
Slowfoot
Sonic Cathedral
Spinout Nuggets
Spiritmuse
State51
Sunday Best
TOT TAYLOR / TheCAMPUS
Time Capsule
Touchin Bass
Tru Thoughts
untitled (recs)
Upset The Rhythm
Wah Wah 45s
Wallen Bink
WIAIWYA
Last year, ILM has announced its first ever market in Manchester which took place on December 5 as part of Tim Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair.
The festive event included live performances, interviews and talks taking place across the city. Record shops involved in the festivities included Piccadilly Records, Mars Tapes, Vinyl Resting Place, Clampdown Records, Eastern Bloc Records Vinyl Revival, and Wax and Beans in Bury.