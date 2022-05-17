London Independent Market announces dates and line-up for summer event

Indie Lable Market: London has shared dates for its summer event – view the full line-up details below.

Started at Soho’s Berwick Street market in 2011, ILM has hosted 70 events all over the world and has partnered with more than 600 independent record labels throughout the UK as well as in Paris, Berlin, Rome, LA, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.

This year’s market will take place at Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross on July 16, with labels including [PIAS], 4AD, BBE, Bella Union, Big Dada, Brownswood, Dirty Hit, Erased Tapes, Ghostly, Heavenly, Rough Trade and many more set to attend.

For the first time this year, ILM will be introducing stalls from artists and makers including Colourbox Studio, Dan Jamieson, East London Printmakers, Hand Jazz and Kam Creates.

London Brewers’ Market is also set to return, with independent brewers Grain Cider, Brick Brewery, Five Points Brewing Co, Friendship Adventure, Gosnells Mead, London Beer Lab, Old Street Brewery, Standard Brew Co and more.

The celebratory event will be soundtracked by ILM curated DJ sets and a special after party at Spiritland will follow.

Full Indie Label: London line-up:

[PIAS]

4AD

ATA

AD 93

Airbag

Apron

BBE Music

Blitzcat

Because

Bella Union

Big Dada

Brace Yourself

Brownswood

Burning Witches

Cherry Red

Chess Club

Clap Trap

Clay Pipe

Cold Blow

Counter Intuitive

Dead Oceans

Dirty Hit

Do Your Best

Drag City

Dynamite Cuts

Earth

Erased Tapes

Everything Sucks

Far Out

Fat Possum

Fika

Fire

First Word

Gare du Nord

Ghostly

Hand In Hive

Heavenly

Independent Musicians Collective

Jagjaguwar

Kit

Late Night Tales

LTR

London Recordings

Matador

Material Music

Mexican Summer

Mukatsuku

Mute

Music Declares Emergency

Neolithic

Ninja Tune

Numero Group

nonclassical

OTOROKU

Partisan

Precious Recordings of London

Psyché Tropes

Riddim Chango

Rough Trade

SA Recording

Sad Club

Secretly Canadian

Scratchy

Skep Wax

Slowdance

Slowfoot

Sonic Cathedral

Spinout Nuggets

Spiritmuse

State51

Sunday Best

TOT TAYLOR / TheCAMPUS

Time Capsule

Touchin Bass

Tru Thoughts

untitled (recs)

Upset The Rhythm

Wah Wah 45s

Wallen Bink

WIAIWYA

Last year, ILM has announced its first ever market in Manchester which took place on December 5 as part of Tim Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair.

The festive event included live performances, interviews and talks taking place across the city. Record shops involved in the festivities included Piccadilly Records, Mars Tapes, Vinyl Resting Place, Clampdown Records, Eastern Bloc Records Vinyl Revival, and Wax and Beans in Bury.