London’s Loud Women Festival to return in 2021

The line-up for the fifth edition of London’s Loud Women Festival has been announced, led by the likes of Bang Bang Romeo and Arxx.

The one-day event will take place at Great Portland Street’s 229 London on March 20, 2021, acting as a direct response to the gender imbalance on major festival line-ups.

Organiser Cassie Fox said of the event: “It’s depressing but unsurprising to see that yet again that festivals like Reading & Leeds are set to wheel out the same old man bands.

“Loud Women fest will be the antidote to this sausage fest – showcasing rising female stars, and giving women and non-binary artists the chance to shine.

“There’s a wealth of non-male talent out there, and Loud Women Fest supports these artists at grassroots level up, so that they might hopefully break through the glass ceiling of the music scene.

“My message to Reading & Leeds, and all other festivals who insist on booking unequal lineups: your future headliners are right here!”

Tickets are available here for £18 and you can check the latest line-up in full below.

ARXX

Breakup Haircut

Bugeye

ĠENN

Hagar the Womb

Honey Joy

I, Doris

Jelly Cleaver

Lilith Ai

MIRI

Pink Lemonade

The Empty Page

More acts are set to be announced in the coming months.