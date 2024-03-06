London Mayor and Night Czar under attack for claiming city has “24 hour culture”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Night Czar Amy Lamé have come under fire for suggesting that London has a “24 hour culture”.

The London Mayor insisted in a tweet last weekend (March 3) that “London is leading the world in its 24-hour policy with other global cities looking to us for inspiration”.

The statement was accompanied with a clip of Lamé speaking on BBC Politics London in which she claimed that “we are a truly 24-hour city”.

Advertisement

The Night Czar said she could “point to the successes” of her role – after being tasked with “ensuring London thrives as a 24-hour city” in 2016 – including saving Fabric nightclub, opening Drumsheds in a former Ikea in Tottenham and funding grassroots live music venues.

London is leading the world in its 24-hour policy with other global cities looking to us for inspiration. London's Night Czar spoke earlier about her role, championing the nighttime economy and representing 1.3m workers. pic.twitter.com/9yEGFSgKHT — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 3, 2024

She also cited “really important” nighttime jobs like working for the NHS, driving buses and stacking shelves.

However, the clip has since gone viral on X/Twitter with users vehemently disagreeing with the claims.

The post has also been labelled with a community note highlighting a selection of articles suggesting the opposite of Lamé’s claims.

“Contrary to the London mayor’s claim, London’s nightlife is in decline, with a number of key clubs and bars being shut down in recent years,” the note reads.

Advertisement

Among sources to back up the rebuttal was a Telegraph article suggesting that “London’s nightlife is an embarrassment”.

Alongside it were reports that number of nightclubs has almost halved in the past decade, according to study last year, and a Daily Mail report about the “annihilation” of London’s party scene after 1,110 bars and clubs had shut since Covid.

Additionally, just last month data revealed that 31 per cent of UK nightclubs closed last year as the industry demanded government action.

“Honestly never felt more politically gaslit than being told this ’24-hour city’ thing constantly,” one user said in response.

“Just finished work at 10.35pm. Ready to gorge myself on dinner in London, a 24 hour city!” another joked. A third called it a “laughable” claim. You can read some more reactions below.

honestly never felt more politically gaslit than being told this “24-hour city” thing constantly. Londoners are pretty defensive about London because we’re used to everyone unfairly slagging it off – but this is one thing we can all agree on. It’s barely a 12-hour city! https://t.co/1eIuj63Bx7 — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) March 4, 2024

Just finished work at 10.35pm. Ready to gorge myself on dinner in London, a 24 hour city! — Alex Lawless (@LawlessYo) March 5, 2024

It's basically impossible to go for a drink or something to eat in central London after 11pm on a weeknight. Laughable to claim London is leading the world as a 24 hour city. https://t.co/Mmg4ORJrA5 — Robbie Hawkins (@robbiehawkins__) February 28, 2024

London & 24 hours do not mix, New York & Berlin are 24 hour cities. Please do not lie https://t.co/g6t3ldNpfq — niño de oro🦋 (@duttydoes) March 6, 2024

London, the 24 hour city. Kings Cross Station just now. pic.twitter.com/wCY6IUKEp6 — dan barker (@danbarker) March 4, 2024

Greggs had to fight a legal battle to sell sausage rolls after midnight, so the idea that London is somehow a thriving 24 hour metropolis is beyond a joke. https://t.co/JcEv2D4n63 — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) March 3, 2024

“London is the best 24-hour city in the world” https://t.co/GqAf3HAS9t pic.twitter.com/JZWa1tpxS1 — Marcus Barnett (@marcusbarnett_) February 28, 2024

As the “London is a 24-hour city” row is still raging, last month some friends and I struggled to find anywhere that would serve us food at 8.45 on a Monday night, slap bang in the centre of zone 1. Which was deeply depressing. I love London so much. But Covid broke something — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) March 4, 2024

The idea that London has 24-hour nightlife is a joke. Try getting a pint after 11pm. Even in the West End where people are pouring out of theatres. This is such a big missed opportunity for a global city looking to boost growth. https://t.co/iCRehAKmlY — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) March 4, 2024

briefly adding my voice to the "well obviously London isn't a 24 hour city" chorus by pointing out that I'm just finishing my dinner in a restaurant in basically zone 1 and they're actively cleaning the tables and preparing to close as I finish my main, at 9.01pm, wooo London! — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 4, 2024

Meawhile, 2023 was “worst year for venue closures” while “no one in music industry seems to care”, according to the Music Venue Trust.

Grassroots music venues in the capital like North London’s Nambucca are among those that have fallen victim to financial issues resulting in closure.