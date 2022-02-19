London’s The O2 to remain closed this weekend following Storm Eunice damage

London’s The O2 arena is to remain closed this weekend as a result of damage caused by Storm Eunice.

Yesterday (February 19), The O2 suffered significant damage to its roof following high winds.

The storm caused severe disruption and damage to numerous part of the UK, with the Met Office issuing a red warning for wind – the highest level – for London, the South East and parts of the east of England.

Winds caused by the adverse weather shredded parts of the white-domed roof of The O2, which is located near Greenwich in south-east London.

The O2 will remain closed for The Weekend

In a statement, the venue confirmed that the venue will remain closed this weekend while “urgent repairs” take place to the roof.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow morning whilst urgent repairs take place.”

An AP Dhillion show that was due to take place at indigo at The O2 has been rescheduled to February 22.

The O2 have asked visitors to check their events page here for further information over the next few days.

They added: “The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

The venue is set to host a pair of gigs by Dave next week, while shows by the likes of UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Simply Red and The Lumineers are booked at the venue over the next fortnight.