London Southbank’s Spiritland is closing

Spiritland is closing its venue on the Southbank in central London, it has been announced.

The establishment, which opened at the Royal Festival Hall in 2018, is described as “a spacious restaurant and bar where classic American diner fare is served up alongside a lively music policy”.

Also part of the Spiritland series of spaces in the capital is a café and bar in Kings Cross and a Headphone Bar in Mayfair.

Taking to social media today (January 6), a spokesperson for the independent Southbank venue shared the “tough news” that it is “now closed”.

However, details of two special final shows for Spirtland Royal Festival Hall have been shared: The Black Keys will DJ a free party tomorrow night (January 7) before Pulp‘s Jarvis Cocker and Hot Chip‘s Alexis Taylor take to the decks next Friday (January 13).

Cocker and Taylor were the very first DJs to play at the venue on its opening night.

As for the reasons behind the closure, the statement explained: “We set out to build a pleasure palace for lovers of music and culture – a space for drinking and dining, dancing and conversation within Europe’s biggest arts centre.

“We would have loved to continue our mission there but the current conditions simply don’t allow it. Covid, Brexit, energy price rises and numerous other factors have made this difficult decision inevitable.”

