London store to sell hundreds of records from Thurston Moore’s private collection

Including “highly collectible or rarely seen” releases

Thurston Moore is parting with hundreds of records from his private collection for a special sale next month at World of Echo in London.

The Bethnal Green store announced the sale on Wednesday (September 18). More than 300 records from the Sonic Youth man’s collection will be available only in-store Saturday, October 5 from noon to 6pm.

“As would be expected given Moore’s relationship to the underground and lifelong engagement with various music cultures,” the store wrote on Facebook, “the selection compromises a broad range of genres, spanning multiple variants of jazz, noise, hardcore, black metal, ethnographic, punk and post-punk, no-wave, krautrock, ambient, electronic and the avant garde.”

It added, “Unsurprisingly, a number of the records are highly collectible or rarely seen.” Interested fans should stay tuned to the store’s social media accounts for a preview of the titles that will be available.

Moore will release a new record, ‘Spirit Counsel’, later this week. The CD box set album collects three instrumental pieces, including one titled ‘Galaxies’ that features 12 musicians playing 12-string electric guitars.

Moore will tour the UK, Europe and North America in support of the album, landing in London on October 20. He also has two gigs slated for Salford on November 10: a solo performance and one with the Thurston Moore Group.