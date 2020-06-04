London to get new socially distanced music event and venue this October

A new socially distanced, immersive music event and venue will launch in London this October as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

One Night Records have announced that the event and venue, deemed ‘Lockdown Town’, will launch this October at an as yet “secret” pop-up location near London Bridge. The event will run from October 2 until October 31 and will take fans on a nostalgic journey through 1950’s rock and roll.

Describing the experience, venue organisers said “the exciting new live event, the first of its kind to be designed as a social distanced experience, will offer guests the chance to spend a unique night out together with a group of friends or family in a specially designed safe environment.”

Tim Wilson, Managing Director of One Night Records says: “We’re going to do it safely, but we’re going to get people back together and we’re going to give them an amazing night. The social distancing is part of the show so guests won’t notice it. We want to give Londoners something to book now and to look forward to.”

in recent weeks, venues have spoken of their concerns and requirements if live gigs were to be allowed in the UK again under the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions – and what it could mean if social distancing was enforced at shows.

The immediate future of live music in the UK remains uncertain. With the majority of the summer’s shows and festivals cancelled or postponed, with social restrictions potentially being kept in place in the UK for the rest of the year.

In the US, the mayors of L.A. and New York suggested that public concerts won’t be able to return until 2021, with a poll finding that most gig-goers would rather wait until a vaccine is found until attending shows again.

Many countries in Europe and Scandinavia have also banned mass gatherings until September, although Sweden had controversially allowed for gigs with up to a capacity of 40 people to take place with appropriate social distancing measures in place. Additionally, Spain is looking to phase in live music events from May in a number of stages with gradually increasing capacities.

Back in April, Music Venue Trust (MVT) launched a new campaign, ‘Save Our Venues’, in a bid to stave off the continued economic threat to over 500 grassroots music venues throughout the UK.

Artists and fans are being encouraged to head to the campaign’s website if they wish to help save a venue currently in crisis, where they can access “the tools and guidance to perform an ‘at home’ gig in support of that particular venue”.