London venue The Drumsheds to close permanently this month

London venue The Drumsheds will close permanently later this month. The news was shared by promoter The Hydra on the venue’s website.

The Hydra were due to host their Not To Be event on December 18, with Four Tet, Floating Points, Jon Hopkins, Joy Orbison and more on the line-up. The event was postponed, however, due to concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

Not To Be has been rescheduled to January 29, which will also be “the last ever show at The Drumsheds, which closes its doors next month”. Tickets are available here.

“Thank you for your patience while we’ve been working to reschedule our NOT TO BE show, which was unfortunately postponed in December,” the statement from The Hydra reads. “As many of you recognised, postponing the show wasn’t a decision taken lightly – but it was the right call and we appreciate the ongoing support.

“After a great deal of negotiation, we’re pleased to finally inform you that the show will now be going ahead on Saturday, 29 January 2022 at The Drumsheds.”

The statement continues: “We fully appreciate that the new date is only a short time from now, but in order for us to recreate the show as close to the original as possible, with the same line-up of headliners, at the same venue, this really was our only option.

“NOT TO BE will also be the last ever show at The Drumsheds, which closes its doors next month. So, it was either this date, or cancelling the event altogether. But what a way to go, closing this outstanding venue with this show…”

The 10,000-capacity venue opened its doors in June 2019 for that year’s Field Day. It is run by agency and promoter Broadwick Live, who founded south London’s Printworks club in 2017.

The venue was part of a £6 billion regeneration programme of the Meridian Water area, which included the opening of a new Overground station a 10-minute walk from the venue.

It also features four interlinked warehouses and 10 acres of outdoor space, the latter of which can accommodate a further 30,000 people.