London’s Crobar launches crowdfunder: “When life gives you a kicking, kick it back!”

Legendary London rock bar Crobar has launched a crowdfunder to help it prepare for a relaunch after the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, it was announced that the venue, which is a favourite of many rock stars including Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, would be shutting its doors due to losses incurred during the pandemic.

“Back in June, when I realised there was no way we would survive, I was heartbroken,” Crobar owner Richard said in a new statement, announcing that the venue is hoping to re-open at a new location, and also start a music venue.

Donate to the Crobar crowdfunder here, with prizes including the last ever bottle of Crobar whiskey (numbered 666).

“As well as the obvious loss of all our jobs, I was hit hard by the thought that there are Crobar friends that I’ve seen on a regular basis for donkeys years, that I would never see again,” Richard continued. “This made me very sad. I also realised from texts and Facebook comments that most of our customers felt the same way.”

He added: “At that time it felt like the end of the world, but one night soon after, I was reading my daughter a bedtime story, and half way through the book, the pirates ship sunk. ‘Oh no’, I said, ‘How will the pirates get the treasure now?’

“My daughter shrugged and said, “They’re pirates Daddy, they’ll just get another ship”

Speaking of the new crowdfunder, Richard added: “I am now happy to announce that The Crobar has decided to crowdfund with the aim of raising the money needed to reopen the bar at another location. When life gives you a kicking, kick it back!

“The aim is not just to reopen the bar, but hopefully to open a live music venue too. With so many venues closing, London will need new ones or its incredible music heritage will die. As a lifelong music fan, I can’t sit back and let that happen.”

Other artists who visited Crobar over the years include Slash, Alice Cooper, Slayer’s Kerry King, Gwar, and pop stars Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.

In July, the UK government announced a £2.25million fund to help grassroots venues through the coronavirus pandemic. The first 135 recipients were announced in August when the fund was also increased to £3.36million.