London’s Dingwalls to re-open as The PowerHaus following copyright issue

London venue Dingwalls is set to reopen as The PowerHaus after a copyright issue blocked the use of its original name.

The Camden Lock establishment, which previously hosted intimate gigs from The Strokes and Foo Fighters, was purchased by veteran promoter Vince Power back in June.

It’s now been announced that Power has rebranded the 500-capacity space with the name of his old venue on Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park (known later as the Robey pub).

The promoter ran The PowerHaus during his tenure with Mean Fiddler in the ’90s, in which he welcomed bands including Radiohead, The Stone Roses, Blur and Primal Scream.

“I hope to continue in this tradition and have artists of this calibre at The PowerHaus Camden, which has been refurbished and is nearly ready to open,” Power explained.

“It’s not all about the name but I am sad the name Dingwalls cannot be used as I have some great memories associated with it. But we are looking to the future and the future is bright. The PowerHaus will probably be the best venue in Camden.”

This comes as many venues across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus crisis. Last month, the government announced the first 135 venues in England that will receive emergency grants from the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

However, a number of grassroots establishments have since spoken to NME about their need for public support to weather the storm of the closures caused by the pandemic. A petition has also been launched urging the government to extend the furlough scheme for those working in the live music industry.

The Leadmill in Sheffield is just one of the gig spaces to have recently been given the green light to re-open, albeit with a reduced crowd capacity (down from 900 to 140). They now plan on hosting intimate acoustic shows, comedy and drag nights in a bid to keep afloat.