London’s Kaleidoscope Festival announces full line-up for 2021

Kaleidoscope Festival has announced the full line-up for 2021 – you can check it out below.

Set to take place in the grounds of London’s Alexandra Palace on Saturday, July 24, the one-day event confirmed Groove Armada and The Coral as part of its initial announcement in March.

Yesterday (June 30) organisers unveiled the full bill, which includes new additions The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine and more.

Advertisement

“We are buzzing that Ibibio Sound Machine and The Staves will be joining electronic dance duo Groove Armada, The Coral, House Gospel Choir and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners on our outdoor Main Stage,” said Kaleidoscope director Simon Fell.

Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 is ON! And what’s more the full line up is now confirmed 🥳 Final Tickets 🎟 https://t.co/ldvfZrE1E2 pic.twitter.com/KBG0Hvxuor — Kaleidoscope Festival (@KS_Festival) June 30, 2021

“Reginald D. Hunter is now confirmed to headline Words & Comedy alongside Irvine Welsh, and will be joined by Phil Wang, Glenn Moore, Sophie Duker and Jayde Adams. And we now have a jam-packed schedule for the Family area with The Flying Seagull Project, Storystock, Spare Room Arts and Samsam Bubbleman!”

He added: “Plus the legendary Norman Jay MBE, Greg Wilson, Matt Jam Lamont and The Glory feat. John Sizzle. YES. PLEASE.”

Final release tickets for Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 are available now from here, priced at £59.80. You can find further information on the official website.

Advertisement

Debuting its first edition in 2018, Kaleidoscope was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The event joins Standon Calling, Latitude and Tramlines in being given the go-ahead for the first weekend after all remaining COVID restrictions are set to be lifted (on July 19). Many others festivals, however, have cancelled due to ongoing uncertainty and a lack of government insurance.