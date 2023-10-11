London’s KOKO announces Electronic line-up for autumn 2023

London’s KOKO venue has announced its electronic line-up for autumn 2023.

Taking place on Friday and Saturday nights, KOKO Electronic has previously seen the likes of Skream, Jayda G, Floorplan, Optimo, Jaguar, Mall Grab and Honey Dijon appear as part of the series.

The new season will kick off this Friday (October 13) with 99GINGER X NTS headlining alongside Blck Mamba, Half Queen, Kirou Kirou, Qendresa, Shaka Lion and Talia Goddess.

Other highlights in the schedule include a performance from Goldie next Friday (October 20) and Daniel Avery who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album ‘Drone Logic’ on November 10 alongside Roman Flügel, Manni Dee and KT b2b with Julia Goldfarb.

Avery recently teamed up with Interpol to create a stripped down version of ‘Greenwich’ for the final part of their ‘Interpolations’ project.

Goldie said of the forthcoming performance: “Right ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls come and join me Mr Goldie here and this is my old stomping ground, this was the legendary Camden Palace now KOKOs and KOKOs have a nice history here which they’re building and we wanna be part of it on the 20th of October.”

The series will wrap up with a special New Year’s Eve party hosted by Horse Meat Disco along with some very special guests. Tickets for all events can be purchased here.

KOKO Electronic Autumn Series is as follows:

OCTOBER

13 – 99GINGER X NTS, Blck Mamba, Half Queen, Kirou Kirou, Qendresa, Shaka Lion, Talia Goddess

14 – Loco Dice

20 – Metalheadz 30 Years: w/ Goldie

21 – Nooriyah

27 – Mëstiza, Rampue

28 – Adam Ten b2b Mita Gami Birds Of Mind

NOVEMBER

3 – Mochakk, Shubostar

4 – DJ Seinfeld, Storm Mollison, ATRIP

10 – Daniel Avery, Roman Flügel, Manni Dee, KT b2b Julia Goldfarb

11 – Joseph Capriati

17 – Ben UFO, Surusinghe, Facta b2b K-Lone

18 – salute, Fliss Mayo, Tai Lokun

24 – me Live, JakoJako

DECEMBER

1 – Kolsch, Cristoph, Olympe

2 – Girls Don’t Sync & Special Guests

8 – Peach b2b Call Super, Gabrielle Kwarteng, Hannah Holland b2b Josh Caffe

15 – Fuse: Enzo Siragusa & Special Guests

16 – Jeff Mills, LSDXOXO, OK Williams

22 – Donavan’s Yard w/ Special Guests

23 – HUNEE b2b Antal

29 – Marco Carola

30 – Chaos In The CBD, Tama Sumo & Lakuti

31 – Horse Meat Disco & Special Guests