London’s KOKO to launch new ‘House Of KOKO’ members’ club

London music venue KOKO has announced details of a new members’ club as part of its £70m restoration and redevelopment.

The Camden establishment is set to officially reopen next month after it closed for refurbishment back in 2019. As reported earlier this month, KOKO will now relaunch as a “50,000-square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house”.

New additions to KOKO include its 200-capacity Fly Tower ‘venue within a venue’, a new shop/DJ space (which will feature “exclusive merch drops and artist collaborations”) and a morning to late-night pizzeria and tap bar, with Café KOKO also hosting intimate live performances.

Advertisement

Additionally, punters will be able to attend a new club night called KOKO Electronic on Friday and Saturday nights, which is due to run until 6am. Todd Terje, Jayda G and 2ManyDJs are among the acts lined up to perform so far.

Today (March 17) it’s been announced that the House Of KOKO members’ club will launch on April 28.

It’ll provide members with the option to enjoy access to four new floors, access secret shows within the main theatre and take part in a newly established programme of cultural events at the revamped venue.

Members will also be able to visit “a spectacular new roof terrace” as well as a restaurant, dome cocktail bar, penthouse and recording studio, piano room, library, a hidden speakeasy, stage kitchen, cocktail bar and secret vinyl rooms.

Advertisement

Per a press release, a percentage of all membership fees will go back into KOKO’s new Foundation, which will launch later this year as a registered charity. The organisation’s aim is to empower future generations of artists and protect the environment.

The Foundation will begin with a focus on projects within its surrounding community of Camden.

Olly Bengough, KOKO’s Founder and Creative Director, teamed up with design studio Pirajean Lees to create a “beautifully crafted, classic and timeless experience” with the new members’ club.

“Members will be able to step out from a candle-lit dinner backstage in The Stage Kitchen, directly into the magic of the performance via the Fly Tower balcony, or they might as easily be enjoying a cocktail in the stunning, cathedral-like, dome bar, and 30 seconds later find themselves in the gods of the main theatre via a secret staircase,” a description reads.

Elsewhere, KOKO’s new roof terrace will host late-night acoustic performances “under the twinkling lights and stars above”.

You can find membership details and more information on House Of KOKO by visiting here.

KOKO recently announced a wave of acts that will take to the stage as part of the relaunch celebrations, including Pete Doherty, Jorja Smith, Kim Gordon, Tems, Portico Quartet, Omar Apollo and Remi Wolf.

Lianne La Havas has also confirmed a trio of headline shows at KOKO in May. The run will mark the singer-songwriter’s first gigs since the release of her self-titled third album in July 2020.