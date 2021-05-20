London’s legendary Crobar has been saved from closure: “You did it!”

London rock venue The Crobar has been saved from closure after reaching its Crowdfunder‘s £100,000 target.

It was confirmed last September that the legendary bar, which is a favourite of many rock stars including Dave Grohl, would be closing its doors due to losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in January, it was revealed that The Crobar had raised £40,000 of its overall £95,000 goal and bosses set out plans to relaunch in a new central London location post-COVID.

After raising an additional £30,000 and launching a digital pub in March, Crobar staff this week announced that the venue has been saved. “You did it! Our Crowdfunder is now closed and we smashed it!” a statement on the bar’s Facebook reads.

“Thanks to your generosity we have raised £100,000 and the hunt for a new premises has begun. From the depth of despair last July, we are now looking for a new venue, and it’s all thanks to you.

“Words do not begin to express how grateful we are for all your generosity, help and kindness, and all we can say is, from the bottom of our hearts, We Salute You!”

The post went on to thank the 1156 people who donated through the Crowdfunder, hailing their “amazing generosity”. “You guys are the best and we love you!” the message continued.

The ‘Re-open The Crobar’ Crowdfunder’s final figure stands at £100,135, which was raised across a 209-day period.

Earlier this year, Dave Grohl added his voice to the calls to save The Crobar, recalling some of the “extraordinary experiences” he’s had at the pub.

“I can’t imagine that the Crobar will disappear forever,” he said. “I just can’t. What world do we live in where there could be no Crobar? There has to be another – and I’m sure there will be someday.”