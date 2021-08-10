London’s Metrofest dubbed “new Fyre Festival” following “shambolic” inaugural event

London’s Metrofest has been described as the new Fyre Festival following a “shambolic” inaugural event over the weekend.

The festival took place on Sunday (August 8), bringing what organisers billed as the capital’s “first ever festival dedicated to R&B and Hip Hop culture” to north London’s Trent Park.

Among those booked to perform to 15,000 ticketholders – who each paid up to £95 to attend – were the likes of Fat Joe, Blackstreet, Fatman Scoop, Eve, Firin Squad and Bobby V.

As the Daily Mail reports, however, fans were left calling for refunds after Mya, Eve, Blackstreet and Tony Touch failed to turn up for their scheduled live performances (Eve had cancelled her slot earlier in the week).

NME understands that Mya was in London to fulfil her booking, but there was subsequently an issue with her carrying out a coronavirus PCR test. As for Blackstreet, the group cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for cancelling on their official Instagram page.

It’s also reported that Fatman Scoop – who was billed as the event’s host – did not appear onstage until after 7pm.

Elsewhere, fans hit out at Bobby V for only performing for approximately 10 minutes. NME understands that he’d taken issue with being placed low on the bill and was offered a short slot at the end of the day, in line with the festival’s 9pm curfew.

According to the Daily Mail‘s report, the gates to Metrofest did not open until 12:30pm on Sunday – despite the event being due to begin at 11:30am.

Expressing their frustration at the issues, one attendee branded the event a “joke” on Twitter. “Paid all this money to basically watch DJs in the mud. Run me back my money,” they wrote.

What a joke. Paid all this money to basically watch DJs in the mud. Run me back my money #Metrofest — Mr Dreos (@Mr_dre08) August 8, 2021

#metrofest was a bit of shambles. Badly organised and the main headliners I paid to see didn’t show. The other headliners hardly had any stage time. Basically paid to listen to DJ’s in the mud. — Nishan Khednah (@Nishan) August 8, 2021

Another said that Metrofest was “London’s version of the #fyrefestival”, the disastrous festival that was held in the Bahamas in 2017.

“Out of the 8 headliners, Blackstreet, Eve, Tony Touch and Mya didn’t show. Scoop was a glorified MC, Bobby V’s set lasted 10mins and Jon B was 3hrs late. Fat Joe was quality though,” they added.

Fatman Scoop later replied to the criticism levelled at him in the aforementioned thread, writing: “I respect your anger bro, but what WE NOT GONNA DO Is coin me a GLORIFIED MC.

“What you DONT KNOW is how bad it was for the artists. I did not show up at 7pm FOR NO REASON. Trust me, you guys have NO IDEA what happened on the other side of this…”

#metrofest was actually a joke. Out of the 8 headliners, Blackstreet, Eve, Tony Touch and Mya didn't show. Scoop was a glorified MC, Bobby V's set lasted 10mins and Jon B was 3hrs late. Fat Joe was quality though. All in all, this was London's version of the #fyrefestival 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9cMkDUUhn7 — Carl Thomas (@carlosdajackal) August 8, 2021

I respect your anger bro, but what WE NOT GONNA DO Is coin me a GLORIFIED MC. What you DONT KNOW is how bad it was for the artists. I did not show up at 7pm FOR NO REASON. Trust me, you guys have NO IDEA what happened on the other side of this…. — Fatman Scoop (@fatmanscoop) August 10, 2021

#Metrofest @MetroFestUK = London's FYRE Festival!

Have asked @Barclaycard to action claim back refund and others should do same! — Christina (@stina120891) August 9, 2021

@MetroFestUK #metrofest anyone else want to join a class action for refunds ? If the headline act doesn’t turn up and you don’t tell people then we’ve wasted a day plus costs — Gav Patel (@gavpatel) August 8, 2021

A separate thread outlined a myriad of setbacks that resulted in “Fyre Fest vibes”, which included the delay in the gates opening, absent performers, set times being “two hours behind” and the overall “terrible organisation”.

Others highlighted the organisers’ poor customer service and communication with ticketholders. It is also believed that attendees and staff members experienced difficulties in departing the festival – with police shutting off some areas of the park.

You can see more reactions below.

Today thread is about Metrofest which I’m attending today. It’s giving Fyre Fest vibes. pic.twitter.com/xFSBMVBoQu — Ellis (@EllisCole_) August 8, 2021

I’m appalled by the disorganisation of this festival and significant lack of communication with the ticket holders. It should not be the ticket holders responsibility to have to fetch for basic information YOU as an organisation should be providing. We need refunds! #metrofest — 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐬 (@hanaxkee) August 8, 2021

Metrofest was good vibes and awful organisation — Trace (@a_quao) August 8, 2021

Confused what I paid for at #metrofest … 🤣😅 A very expensive, muddy DJ set? 🤣 — Hayley Alys (@hayleyalysmua) August 8, 2021

How’s Fyre Festival UK going guys? Anyone been served a cheese slice yet? 😩😩 #metrofest — Chloë Grimes (@Chlo_G) August 8, 2021

Metrofest is yet to respond to the criticism – NME has contacted the festival for comment.