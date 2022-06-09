London’s O2 Arena to go vegan for Billie Eilish residency

London’s O2 Arena has announced plans to go vegan during Billie Eilish’s upcoming residency

Starting tomorrow (June 10), Eilish will play six shows at the venue alongside her inaugural multi-day climate-focused Overheated event.

Overheated will bring together climate activists, musicians and designers at venues across The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”, according to a press release. The event will kick off with an introduction from Eilish and her brother Finneas and will also feature a keynote speech from Ellie Goulding and a performance from Sigrid.

It’s now been confirmed that the venue will be removing a majority of animal products from the arena during the event.

According to a statement on their website, “Within The O2 arena, together with our catering partner, Levy’s, we have committed to go 100 per cent vegan on food throughout the arena for the Billie Eilish residency. This includes a range of vegan food offerings on concessions and the removal of certain items.

It continued: “The majority of drinks on offer will be vegan. This includes Champagne Lanson, beer and soft drinks. We have replaced milk with vegan alternatives.”

It’s also been confirmed that from June, The O2 will use PET fabric standing wristbands for the first time in “an effort to combat single-use plastic”.

All profits from ticket sales for Overheated will be donated to the organisations Support + Feed and REVERB.

Billie Eilish is set to play the O2 on the 10, 11, 12, 16, 25 and 26 June, with any remaining tickets available here.

Eilish kicked off her UK tour earlier this week with a long-awaited return to Manchester where she debuted new song ‘TV’ ahead of a Glastonbury headline slot.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “As the night progresses, you get a good sense of how her momentous Glastonbury show will likely play out. There’s a healthy balance between bangers (‘Bad Guy’) and brooders (‘Your Power’), and a chipper Billie – whose stage presence flits between unstoppable performer and a goofy camp counsellor – seems as comfortable onstage as she’s ever been.

“There’s no nervous laughter, no ‘shucks-aren’t-you-good-to-me’ small-talk; she knows the command she holds over a crowd. With the talent she’s gleeful to showcase, you always feel immensely privileged to be witnessing someone embrace a role that they fully deserve.”