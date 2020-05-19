London’s Omeara has launched a new fundraiser in a bid to keep the venue alive after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown measures are eased.

The Southwark establishment, owned by Mumford & Sons‘ Ben Lovett, has joined forces with the Independent Venues Trust “to help raise support and vital funds to protect the wellbeing of Omeara and our staff”.

“Over the next few weeks, Omeara will roll out a series of money-can-buy prizes in a bid to raise their £25,000 target,” a statement announcing the #SaveOurVenues appeal reads, detailing what’s on offer to donators.

“A £35 donation will automatically enter donors into a lucky dip to win from a selection of interesting and innovative prizes. If they don’t like leaving these things to chance, the venue has also put separate prices on everything too.

“All proceeds go to keeping Omeara afloat during these turbulent, unsettling few months and for its very future…”

Up for grabs are a limited edition run of Omeara-branded T-shirts and hoodies, which were created by award-winning British designer Louise Goldin who has previously worked with the likes of Kanye West. The venue also teamed up with NYC fashion brand La Ligne to design their own protective face masks.

Additionally, the Omeara lucky dip will give fans the chance to bag free annual gig passes, a private cocktail masterclass for the winner and 10 friends, and more. You can find more information on donating and purchasing the items here.

The crowdfunding page reads: “All proceeds will go directly to our staff and artists. Everything above the amount we need will be donated to the Music Venue Trust GMV Crisis Fund to protect other venues just like ours, right across the country. There will be no surplus or profit retained by Omeara and we believe in supporting all venues as much as we possibly can.”

The Music Venue Trust launched the Save Our Venues campaign last month with a crowdfunding bid to prevent 556 independent UK venues from closure, and stop “damage that would undermine the UK music industry for 20-30 years”.

Earlier today (May 19), the MVT confirmed that 140 of their venues no longer face the threat of imminent closure, following three weeks of online performances and donations from fans, music industry companies and other organisations which raised over £1.5million.

After launching their own crowdfunder last month, The Lexington in London has surpassed its initial £25,000 target and has so far raised over £52,000.

Visit here to donate to the Save Our Venues campaign, where artists are also encouraged to sign up to perform live-streamed fundraising shows.