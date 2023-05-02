NewsMusic News

London’s Printworks sees epic closing weekend, hopes to “return in three years”

"There is an exciting future ahead for Printworks"

By Tom Skinner
Printworks London
Printworks London. CREDIT: Jake Davis

Printworks hosted its final run of shows over the Bank Holiday Weekend, but has outlined its hope to “return in three years”.

Last July, it was confirmed that the 6,000-capacity nightclub and venue near Surrey Quays in London would close its doors after Southwark Council approved plans to turn the building into an office block.

Nearly 12,000 people subsequently signed a Change.org petition in a bid to save Printworks, which opened back in 2017.

In September 2022, the venue’s management, Broadwick Live, along with Printworks’ building owner British Land, issued an update in which they explained that the venue’s closure may not be permanent.

The events space’s closing weekend comprised of “four events that embodied the venue’s history with huge special guest appearances from Bicep and Andy C” who joined “75+ more artists, DJs, live acts and more”, per a press release.

During the final closing show yesterday (May 1) prior to Bicep’s set, the Printworks team surprised guests by announcing their intention to return in the future.

Simeon Aldred, Director of Strategy (Broadwick), said: “We are delighted to announce that Printworks hopes to return in three years and that we will continue to work with our partners at British Land to create the future cultural venue that retains the essence of the iconic Press Halls.

“Printworks has brought lasting impact to our scene, to our city, to artists and our local community. The future Printworks venue aims to build on this, bringing together all the best in all electronic music and visual arts, both as well as hosting some of the world’s best orchestras, ballet companies and other art forms.”

London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé added: “London’s world-famous nightlife is the heartbeat of our capital and Printworks has played a dynamic role bringing together culture, music and entertainment and attracting artists and visitors from all over the world.

“I am delighted there is an exciting future ahead for Printworks and I will continue working with all involved to ensure they thrive.”

A proportion of the Printworks building is expected to be redeveloped by the owners, British Land and AustralianSuper, into the Grand Press workspace. It is said that this will retain the building’s industrial heritage and form, and include an expansive retail, food and leisure complex.

Broadwick Live is due to continue to work with British Land and AustralianSuper on a future Printworks that retains the iconic Press Halls, and authenticity at the heart of the venue alongside the Grand Press.

Printworks and Broadwick Live – the latter of which is also behind Manchester venue Depot Mayfield – have thanked “each and every label, crew, collective, DJ, live act, artist, producer, staff member and most importantly the guests who have been part of the journey”.

Additionally, the management team has teased “future venues to be announced in due course”.

Other acts to have played over the closing weekend at Printworks include Róisín Murphy, Peggy Gou, CamelPhat and Sub Focus & Dimension. Check out a selection of footage above.

Amy Lamé discussed the future of Printworks last summer, saying that “all is not lost” in terms of its potential move away from its original location.

Lamé said in an interview with Mixmag that “there is hope that it still has a future”.

Since opening, Printworks has welcomed dozens of leading electronic acts including The Chemical Brothers and Aphex Twin. It’s also seen performances by rap stars such as Skepta.

