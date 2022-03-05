London’s Roundhouse to host Night For Ukraine fundraising gig

London venue the Roundhouse is set to host a Night For Ukraine fundraising concert next week, March 9.

The event will be curated by Ukrainian born group Bloom Twins, who’ll also be performing on the night.

All money raised will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee to support humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

On February 24, Russia sent military forces into Ukraine. As reported by The Washington Post, The United Nations has recorded at least 752 civilian casualties so far across Ukraine, with 227 killed and 525 injured, including scores of children. Those figures, which were calculated up to the end of Monday (February 28) have likely grown significantly as the conflict has escalated in more cities and towns across the nation.

According to the UN, more than one million civilians have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

Tickets for Night For Ukraine are on sale now, with a full lineup of live music from international artists, spoken word poetry, film, and DJ sets to be announced.

❗️ On Wed 9 Mar 2022, we will be hosting a Night for Ukraine 🇺🇦 where funds raised will be donated to @decappeal to support humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine ❗️ Organised by the founder of @secretcinema Line up to be announced… 👀 https://t.co/8i91RiE89n pic.twitter.com/XfoGTnqndn — Roundhouse (@RoundhouseLDN) March 4, 2022

Night For Ukraine is also encouraging other artists, organisers and venues to stage their own fundraisers across the nation to support DEC. Further information can be found here.

Speaking about the event, Bloom Twins said: “​​‘We are Ukrainian and it’s humbling to see the support our country is getting around the world. We are really looking forward to being a part of this project, and not just as one-off performance but as creative collaborators. This is an absolute honour to be representing our country and helping people caught up in this devastating conflict.”

“There is so much every one of us can do to make a difference and even though it’s called Night For Ukraine, the impact of it will last much longer than a night. It will belong in our memories forever,’ they added.

Speaking to NME recently, Bloom Twins’ Anna Kuprienko said: “It’s important to strike for change. Now is the time for push for that. Post about it, go to the protests and talk about it. People think it’s just a Ukrainian conflict, but don’t even know what’s going to happen later. No one knows what’s going to happen to the Ukraine, no one knows what’s going to happen to the whole of Europe, no one knows what’s going to happen a few days from now. People need to do something to stop this because if it goes any further then it might be very bad for everyone.”

She added: “Do not be indifferent. Imagine this happening in your own country – it’s heartbreaking. It’s not like Ukraine is the first place this has happened to. It happens to so many countries all the time. People need to be aware of this stuff and try to make a change because tomorrow it could be them.”

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.