London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire to host Ukraine benefit show

London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire is set to host a Ukraine benefit concert this month including performances from The Subways, Andy Bell and more.

‘A Night For Ukraine’ will take place at the west London venue next Friday (March 25), with 100 per cent of profits going towards the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Bell (Ride, Oasis) will take to the stage alongside Subways frontman Billy Lunn, Sleeper (acoustic), Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Dodgy, Starsailor‘s James Walsh and other acts.

BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Chris Hawkins will compere the show, which will also feature comedians such as James Acaster, Shappi Khorsandi, Paddy Young, John Robins and Mark Steel.

The charity concert is billed as “a variety show of music and stand up comedy, raising money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Fund”. You can find more information and ticket details here.

Such a line up 😮 100% of profits going towards the @decappeal Ukraine Humanitarian Fund@StarShapedClub pic.twitter.com/HlM3KD7TeZ — Chris Hawkins (@chris_hawkins) March 14, 2022

Many figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have shared messages of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine in recent weeks. Elton John said he was “heartbroken” over the “nightmare” that civilians are facing, while Miley Cyrus called for “an immediate end to this violence”.

The likes of Arcade Fire, Patti Smith and Franz Ferdinand have recently performed benefit shows to raise funds for those affected by the ongoing crisis. Elsewhere, acts including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Pop, My Chemical Romance and Green Day cancelled their planned shows in Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to NME from London late last month, Ukrainian electro-pop duo Bloom Twins described the current situation in their home country as “terrifying”.

“It has really affected us,” singer Anna Kuprienko said. “We were only there two months ago. We were hopeful that this situation with Russia wouldn’t go where it has and that it would resolve.”

Meanwhile, Factory Records co-founder Alan Erasmus recently travelled to Ukraine to work with humanitarian organisations in the country.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.