London’s The Black Heart reaches 100 per cent of its fundraising target

The London venue The Black Heart has reached 100 per cent of its overall fundraising target in order to keep the venue open.

The Camden establishment set up a Crowdfunder page back in January after revealing it was in “serious trouble” due to the coronavirus-enforced closures and restrictions that plagued the hospitality industry throughout 2020.

Yesterday (March 17), it announced that with just six days left until the fundraiser closes, The Black Heart had received 94 per cent of its £150,000 target. The news came as the venue released a special vinyl box set in a fresh bid to secure its future.

The Black Heart has now announced that it has reached its final target with five days to spare.

“Goddamn, not even half an hour later and WE REACHED THE TARGET!” the venue tweeted an hour after sharing an update that the fundraiser was 99 per cent completed. “Wow wow wow, we’re beyond thrilled and grateful! What a relief! Can’t freaking wait to welcome you all back! Black Heart, SAVED!”

The Black Heart is on the Music Venue Trust’s ‘red alert’ list of UK venues that are in a critical situation in terms of their survival post-coronavirus.

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be permitted to open from May 17 under the government’s proposed four-stage ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown. Hospitality settings can serve customers outdoors from April 12.

Live shows, however, are unlikely to return until at least June 21 – when it’s hoped all remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted.

“We want to reopen safely and we want to do what is right for our staff, customers, artists and society in general – but every week we remain closed or restricted, we build up thousands more in debt,” The Black Heart explained earlier this month.

“The £150,000 we need to raise is simply to cover the build-up of debt – the bills that have been mounting up while closed or heavily restricted for over a year. It is impossible for us to trade profitably until all restrictions are lifted.”