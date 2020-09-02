London’s The Jazz Cafe announces socially-distanced reopening this month

The Jazz Cafe in London has announced that it will open its doors for the first time since March as a socially-distanced venue.

The venue will reopen on Friday September 18 as a fully-seated venue, with the layout reflecting an original design concept for the venue when it opened in 1990.

The Jazz Cafe’s first gig since March will come in the form of The Sierra Band presenting ‘A Night of Southern Soul’ on September 18, while afrobeat veteran Dele Sosimi will perform the following evening.

Gigs until mid-October have also been announced. The full listings are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

18 – Sierra Band Present A Night Of Southern Soul

19 – Dele Sosimi & Friends

20 – Anime Film Scores performed by Piano & String Quintet

21 – Anime Film Scores performed by Piano & String Quintet

23 – Sierra Band presents Neil Young – After The Goldrush 50th Anniversary

24 – Live For Beirut

25 – Light of The World

26 – Osibisa

27 – Sunday Soul

28 – Havana Música: A Celebration of Cuban Music With The Latin Bridge

29 – James Copus And Joe Downard

30 – Cubafrobeat: Cuban-Afrobeat Explosion

OCTOBER

02 – PBUG

03 – The Music Of Otis Redding with Reuben Richards And The Jezebel Sexted

04 – Beat Of Brazil

08 – Lola Young

09 – Tony Momrelle

10 – Cuban Independence Day With Sambroso Afro-Cuban All Stars

13 – The Howl & The Hum

14 – Fela Kuti’s Birthday With Bukky Leo & Black Egypt

15 – Balcony + Tayo Sound

16 – Jay Phelps’ Afro Cuban All Stars / Pyjaen Play Roy Hargrove

17 – Etta Bond

19 – A Night Of Whitney

20 – Loathe

21 – Howie Payne

On the reopening, head booker Ruari Frew said: “We’re still a long way off where we need to be, and it will be very difficult to operate financially but we owe it to all the people who make the live industry tick to give this a go.

“Our world is largely made up of freelancers, many of whom fell through the gaps of any government support. It’s crucial that we get as many people as possible working again in a safe environment. Although it’s not sustainable in the medium or long term, for now it’s exciting to have musicians on stage in front of an audience, engineers in booths and bar staff serving drinks again.”

Venues were officially allowed to host socially-distanced gigs from August 15, following the British government’s relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Shortly after the announcement, however, the Music Venues Trust told NME that socially-distanced gigs are “not viable” for around two thirds of venues.