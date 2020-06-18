Lonely The Brave share new song from isolation, ‘Distant Light’

Lonely The Brave have released ‘Distant Light’, a new track that was finished during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Cambridge alt-rockers, who are working on their third record (and their first with new vocalist Jack Bennett) have shared the single as a boon to “escapism”, reasoning that new music can be helpful while hunkering down in a pandemic.

Advertisement

“We find ourselves in trying times at present,” Lonely The Brave said [quotes via Kerrang!].

“As you may know, some of us are NHS key workers and as a result we know health and well-being is so incredibly important. Recent global events have shed a light and awareness of how we can all do our bit to ensure we’re acting with caution but also positively.

They continued: “Escapism through music, film, art and literature is a huge thing for us, and we hope for you guys too. With that in mind, we wanted to share ‘Distant Light’, a song we finished off during this isolation period. We hope some of you can borrow from it. Let’s look after each other.”

Lonely The Brave made their comeback earlier this year with the single ‘Bound’.

It was the band’s first song with Bennett, who replaced original frontman David Jakes after Jakes left the group in 2018 to focus on his mental health.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in April about the band’s forthcoming album, Bennett said: “At the moment it’s nine tracks, but the track is in keeping with everything going on. It’s 75-85 per cent done and I’m producing and mixing it, so I can make sure the sound is authentic ,” he explained.

“I need to make sure that the sound of Lonely The Brave, which I enjoyed as a band, still comes across.”