Long Division Festival has been postponed until 2021

Long Division Festival has been postponed until next year, organisers have confirmed.

The Wakefield event’s 2020 edition was initially set to take place between June 4-7, but was pushed back to November due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Futureheads, Beardyman and Lanterns On The Lake were all featured on the bill.

As the pandemic continues to disrupt live music, it’s been announced that Long Division will now run from June 3 until June 6, 2021.

“It’s with sad inevitability that we are having to postpone Long Division until June 2021,” said Long Division Director Dean Freeman. “We’ve been in a holding pattern since we postponed back in March and the time has come to make a call. It’s based on public safety and wellbeing.”

Our @crowdfunderuk campaign ensures we survive 2020 and then deliver our festivals and community work. You can support us from £10 and every pledge is entered into a draw where you can win entry to LD for life or @wahwahrecord vouchers worth £70 & £30https://t.co/tbpNkuhbVN pic.twitter.com/Y2VYKyNFaM — Long Division (@Long_Division_) June 26, 2020

He continued: “As much as we all miss live music and enjoying it with our friends, it wouldn’t be right to organise an event that draws thousands of people from every corner of the UK to pack into sweaty, intimate spaces. And a model like ours, where we work with so many venues – pubs, churches, theatres, colleges – is fraught with the unknown.”

Long Division organisers have launched a Crowdfunder page in a bid to raise money to secure the festival’s future. Fans are being asked to help reach a “modest yet vital” target of £6000.

“If we can raise those funds it sets us up for not one, but two more years of Long Division Festival, whilst also allowing us to undertake our other vital work; funding education programmes, becoming mentors for other promoters, buying a PA for the city.”

NME had been due to host a Girls to the Front stage at Long Division 2020, welcoming acts such as Brix & The Extricated, Big Joanie and Peggy Sue. The team-up served as an exciting addition to Girls to the Front, our gig series showcasing female and non-binary talent, as well as celebrating gigs as a safe place for all genders.