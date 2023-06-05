Long-term memorial space set up for ASTRO’s Moonbin

Fantagio Music has announced the creation of a new memorial space for the late Moonbin of K-pop boyband ASTRO.

Over the weekend, the K-pop agency released a statement regarding a new long-term memorial space called “Moon’s Space” for the singer at Gukcheongsa Temple in Gwangju City, Gyeonggi Province.

Moonbin was one of six founding members of ASTRO, along with MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun-woo, Yoon Sanha and ex-member Rocky. He was also the older brother of Moon Sua of the K-pop girl group Billlie. The singer passed away in April 2023 at the age of 25.

“We fully empathise with AROHA’s wishes to honour Moonbin a while longer. Therefore, after long and careful discussion with the bereaved family, we have prepared an external memorial space so that AROHA who always send unsparing love can greet Moonbin for a little while longer,” said Fantagio, per Soompi.

The memorial space will run long-term starting from June 7 at 5:30am KST. Fans will be able to visit the space from that date during the temple’s opening hours, which are from 5:30am to 6:30pm daily. It shared that while Moonbin was personally not Buddhist, the space had been set up at the temple at the request of his family.

Fantagio also provided details directions for fans intending to visit “Moon’s Space”, adding that the temple’s mountainous location means that visitors will have to walk up a rough hiking trail. It also advised foreign fans not to use taxis when visiting the temple.

The agency added that fans should refrain from leaving floral and food tributes at the new space due to “insects and debris” in the area. “We plan on installing a board on one side of the Moon’s Space so that AROHA can attach notes, and we are going to collect them regularly and store them all valuably,” it said.

The idol’s current memorial space is located on the rooftop of Fantagio’s building in Seoul, and will remain open until June 6.

Last week, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo released a cover of 10cm’s ‘Stalker’ in tribute to the late singer.