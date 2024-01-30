Central Cee, Doja Cat, Becky Hill and 21 Savage lead stacked Longitude 2024 line-up

Central Cee, Doja Cat, Becky Hill and 21 Savage have been announced as the headliners for the 2024 edition of Dublin, Ireland’s Longitude Festival.

Yesterday (January 29), Longitude took to X to reveal the festival’s first wave line-up, while also announcing that the event will take place between Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at Marlay Park.

►► CENTRAL CEE / DOJA CAT / BECKY HILL / 21 SAVAGE / BELTERS ONLY / blk. / D-BLOCK EUROPE / JOEL CORRY / SONNY FODERA / JAZZY / KENYA GRACE + many more to be announced!⚡️ 🌳 #LONGITUDE2024 lands at Marlay Park in Dublin on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th June 2024 📆 ⭕️ PRESALE:… pic.twitter.com/Idh27jTzbt — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) January 29, 2024

Advertisement

In addition to the four headliners mentioned, DJs Belters Only, blk., Joel Corry and Sonny Fodera, rap trio D-Block Europe, dance-pop singer Jazzy, and viral sensation Kenya Grace have also been announced to perform at the festival. The line-up poster also indicates that more acts will be announced in future.

Pre-sale tickets will be released on Wednesday, January 31 at 12PM local time, and can be registered for through Longitude’s official website. On the other hand, general ticket sales will go live on Friday, February 2 at 12PM local time.

The current line-up for Longitude 2024 is:

Central Cee

Doja Cat

Becky Hill

21 Savage

Belters Only

blk.

Joel Corry

Sonny Fodera

D-Block Europe

Jazzy

Kenya Grace

Last year’s edition of Longitude took place at Marlay Park between July 1 and 2, and was headlined by Calvin Harris and Travis Scott. The festival also featured the likes of Anne-Marie, Raye, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$, Glorilla, FLO, and more. Since its inception in 2013, the festival has also hosted acts including Tyler, The Creator, Dave, Stormzy, Future, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby and JPEGMAFIA.

Longitude Festival’s UK-based sister event, Latitude Festival, has also recently announced its 2024 lineup, which will feature headliners Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane and London Grammar, alongside a stacked lineup including Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Darkness, Future Islands, Lankum, The Vaccines, Khruangbin, Orbital, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jockstrap and more. The event will take place between July 25 and 28 at Suffolk’s Henham Park.

Last year’s edition of Latitude Festival, which was headlined by Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, was awarded a four-star review by NME, with Max Pilley highlighting the festival lineup’s nostalgic tone. On Pulp’s headlining set, he wrote: “These first shows the band have played in eleven years have been brimming with nostalgic goodwill, and as they tear through classics from their iconic ‘Different Class’, multiple generations rejoice together.”