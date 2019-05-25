“It looks like Ariana Grande… on crack”: Fans react to newly unveiled Ariana Grande wax figure

It seems there aren't many people who think it actually looks like her.

A new wax figure of Ariana Grande has been unveiled but fans don’t think it looks anything like the pop star.

Madame Tussauds London debuted the new wax figure on Tuesday (May 21) much to the confusion of Ariana Grande fans, who were asked by the wax museum beforehand for input regarding the singer’s outfit.

“You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see Ariana Grande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday,” the museum captioned photos of the figure on social media.

Dressed in an oversized sweatshirt, thigh-high black boots and her signature ponytail, the ‘7 rings’ singer’s figurine has been met with mockery ever since it was unveiled, with many fans saying it doesn’t resemble Grande at all.

“omg this wax figure looks like ariana grande…on crack,” one person wrote. Another said: “tell that wax figure to move so i can see ariana’s wax figure.”

“This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive,” read a further tweet.

Read more reactions to the wax figure below:

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is reportedly being sued by a photographer after the pop star posted a photo he had taken of her.

The singer faces legal action from paparazzo Robert Barbera, who alleges that she violated copyright law by posting two pictures of herself on social media. The photos, who Barbera took in 2018, show the singer walking out of a building while holding a bag sporting the name of her ‘Sweetener’ album. Grande posted the pictures on Instagram and Twitter last August to coincide with the record’s release.

Earlier this week, Grande paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on Instagram to mark two years since the atrocity took place.

The singer had finished her show at Manchester Arena in May 2017 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the arena foyer, killing 22 people and injuring more than 100 others.