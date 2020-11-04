Looks like Foo Fighters are teasing news of their 10th album

Foo Fighters appear to be teasing their tenth studio album.

The Dave Grohl-led band last released a full-length record with ‘Concrete And Gold’ in 2017, and confirmed back in February that they had finished recording its follow-up.

It now looks like news of the band’s new album will arrive imminently, with eagle-eyed fans having spotted the group’s ‘FF’ logo in various locations alongside an ‘X’, the Roman numeral for 10.

One Instagram user saw the graphic on Hollywood Boulevard. “New 10th FF ALBUM spoiler at Las Palmas x Hollywood Blv,” they captioned the image. You can see the post below.

Another fan shared a video of the same logo being projected onto the side of a building in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles over the weekend (October 31). The image then faded out to reveal a short black-and-white video of a burning coffin.

As pointed out on Reddit, the aforementioned clip now appears when playing certain Foo Fighters songs on Spotify, including ‘These Days’ and ‘The Pretender’.

Back in May, Dave Grohl compared Foo Fighters’ upcoming new album to David Bowie’s 1983 record ‘Let’s Dance’.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs,” he explained. “It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

Grohl previously revealed that Foos’ tenth LP was “unlike anything we’ve ever done”. “There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment,” he said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”